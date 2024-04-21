SRH batter Abhishek Sharma says rapport with Travis Head behind top-order fireworks

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma said his good off-field bond with Australian opener Travis Head had translated into a successful partnership at the top of the order after the pair put Delhi Capitals to the sword in the Indian Premier League.

Abhishek and Head got Hyderabad off to a fiery start as they amassed 125 runs in the first six overs - the highest powerplay score in men's Twenty20 history - before the Indian fell for a 12-ball 46 that included two fours and six sixes.

The duo added 131 runs for the opening wicket and Head went on to make a 32-ball 89 that helped Hyderabad post 266-7 before the 2016 champions sealed a 67-run win on Saturday.