Stay clam, keep nerves at bay: Babar tells teammates ahead of India clash

New York: The hype, the expectations and the pressure around India-Pakistan games certainly makes players nervous, says Babar Azam who advised his side to stay calm and stick to basics during the much-awaited T20 World Cup clash, here Sunday.

India have lost only once to Pakistan in the T20 World Cup in seven meetings with their only defeat coming in 2021 when the Virat Kohli-led side lost by 10 wickets at the Super 12 stage.

"We know the Pakistan-India fixture generates more discussion than any other match. There is a different vibe altogether for this fixture, and there's a lot of excitement too not just among players but also among the fans," Babar said in a PCB podcast.

"Wherever you go in the world, you'll have people talking about the India-Pakistan match with everyone supporting their country. Every fan eagerly waits for this fixture and focuses on this one particular match. Obviously, the expectations and the hype around this match causes some nervousness. It all comes down to how you handle it and the more you focus on the basics, the easier it will be for you as a player," said Babar.