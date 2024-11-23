Tilak Varma smashes record-breaking hundred ahead of IPL auction

<p>Mumbai: Tilak Varma became the first batter ever to notch three successive hundreds in T20s, while Shreyas Iyer underlined his credentials with a smooth century ahead of the IPL mega auction, as the two Indian batters hogged the limelight in the first round of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Saturday.</p><p>In a Group A match, Tilak, who made hundreds recently against South Africa at Centurion and Johannesburg, added one more three-figure knock to the list against Meghalaya in Rajkot.</p>.Tilak Varma walked the talk, says Suryakumar Yadav, unveiling future India star.<p>The left-hander made 151 off just 67 balls with 14 fours and 10 sixes to guide Hyderabad to 248 for four in 20 overs.</p><p>In the process, he also became the first Indian male cricketer to score a 150-plus score in T20s.</p><p>India woman batter Kiran Navigere had made a 162 for Nagaland against Arunachal Pradesh in the senior Women’s T20 Trophy in 2022.</p><p>Opener Tanmay Agarwal supported his skipper Tilak with a 55 off 23 balls.</p><p>Anikethreddy and Tanay Thyagarajan shared seven wickets among them as Hyderabad bundled out their rivals for 69 to celebrate a massive 179-run victory.</p><p><strong>Shreyas shines</strong></p><p>Meanwhile, Shreyas, who was released by Kolkata Knight Riders despite leading them to the IPL 2024 title, made a timely reminder about his skills with an unbeaten 57-ball 130 (11x4, 10x6) for Mumbai against Goa in a Group E match.</p><p>Shreyas’ hundred led Mumbai to 250 for four, but Goa made a spirited chase before ending up at 224 for eight, going down by 26 runs.</p><p>Suyash Prabhudesai was their top-scorer with a 52 off 36 balls.</p><p><strong>Brief scores</strong></p><p>Hyderabad 248/4; 20 overs (Tilak Verma 151, Tanmay Agarwal 55) beat Meghalaya: 69; 15.1 overs (G Anikethreddy 4/11, Tanay Thyagarajan 3/15) by 179 runs.</p><p>Mumbai 250/4; 20 overs (Shreyas Iyer 130 not out) beat Goa 224/8; 20 overs (Suyash Prabhudesai 52, Vikash Singh 47 not out; Suyansh Shedge 2/18) by 26 runs.</p>