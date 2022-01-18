Unmukt Chand becomes first Indian to play in Big Bash

Unmukt Chand becomes first Indian cricketer to play in a BBL match

The 28-year-old Chand, a right-handed batsman, made his BBL debut against Hobart Hurricanes in the BBL

PTI
PTI, Melbourne,
  • Jan 18 2022, 17:15 ist
  • updated: Jan 18 2022, 17:15 ist
Unmukt Chand making his debut for Melbourne Renegades. Credit: Twitter/@RenegadesBBL

Former U-19 World Cup winning skipper Unmukt Chand on Tuesday became the first Indian cricketer to play in Australia's Big Bash T20 League as he made his debut for Melbourne Renegades.

The 28-year-old Chand, a right-handed batsman, made his BBL debut against Hobart Hurricanes in the BBL.

"The new colours suit you, @UnmuktChand9," Renegades tweeted.

Chand, under whose leadership India had won the ICC U-19 World Cup in 2012 in Australia, retired from all forms of Indian cricket in August last year, making him eligible to play leagues overseas.

After the Under-19 World Cup success, Chand led the India A team as well but never really graduated to the senior level.

Watch the latest DH videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Unmukt Chand
Big Bash League
Australia
Cricket
Sports News

What's Brewing

Pandits play cricket with Sanskrit commentary in Bhopal

Pandits play cricket with Sanskrit commentary in Bhopal

An agonizing wait for news from Tonga

An agonizing wait for news from Tonga

DH Radio | How Indian cinema treats mental health 

DH Radio | How Indian cinema treats mental health 

How one tweet from Musk triggered 5 states to woo Tesla

How one tweet from Musk triggered 5 states to woo Tesla

'London's red buses under threat due to funding crisis'

'London's red buses under threat due to funding crisis'

 