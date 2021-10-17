Vala hits fifty before Maqsood helps Oman restrict Papua New Guinea to 129/9

Skipper Asad Vala struck a half-century before left-arm spinner Zeeshan Maqsood returned with a four-wicket to haul to help hosts Oman restrict Papua New Guinea to 129 for nine in the opening Group B match of the T20 World Cup first round here on Sunday.

Sent into bat, PNG lost both their openers for no score before Vala smashed 56 off 43 balls with the help of four boundaries and three sixes while Charles Amini made 37 off 26 balls to stitch 81 runs for the third wicket.

But thereafter, PNG witnessed another batting collapse as they lost their next six wickets for just 37 runs.

Maqsood (4/20) was pick of the bowlers for Oman while Bilal Khan (2/16) and Kallemullah (2/19) shared four wickets between them.

Brief Scores:

Papua New Guinea: 129 for nine in 20 overs (Asad Vala 56, Charles Amini 37; Zeeshan Maqsood 4/20) vs Oman.

