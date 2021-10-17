Vala hits fifty but Oman restrict PNG to 129/9

Vala hits fifty before Maqsood helps Oman restrict Papua New Guinea to 129/9

PNG lost both their openers for no score before Vala smashed 56 off 43 balls with the help of four boundaries and three sixes

PTI
PTI, Al Amerat, Oman,
  • Oct 17 2021, 17:53 ist
  • updated: Oct 17 2021, 17:53 ist
Papua New Guinea's captain Assad Vala plays a shot during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup match against Oman. Credit: AFP Photo

Skipper Asad Vala struck a half-century before left-arm spinner Zeeshan Maqsood returned with a four-wicket to haul to help hosts Oman restrict Papua New Guinea to 129 for nine in the opening Group B match of the T20 World Cup first round here on Sunday.

Sent into bat, PNG lost both their openers for no score before Vala smashed 56 off 43 balls with the help of four boundaries and three sixes while Charles Amini made 37 off 26 balls to stitch 81 runs for the third wicket.

But thereafter, PNG witnessed another batting collapse as they lost their next six wickets for just 37 runs.

Maqsood (4/20) was pick of the bowlers for Oman while Bilal Khan (2/16) and Kallemullah (2/19) shared four wickets between them.

Brief Scores:

Papua New Guinea: 129 for nine in 20 overs (Asad Vala 56, Charles Amini 37; Zeeshan Maqsood 4/20) vs Oman.

