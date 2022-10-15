Whackyverse | A bye for Dada

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Oct 15 2022, 06:23 ist
  • updated: Oct 15 2022, 06:23 ist

When Sourav became chief of BCCI

They said the striker would be Jay.

So he took off his shirt

And brushed off the dirt.

They then got Roger Binny to apply.

Sourav Ganguly
Sports News
BCCI
Cricket

