Who is Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the youngest ever to go under the IPL auction hammer?

<p>When 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi goes under the hammer at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ipl">IPL 2025</a> auctions, which will be held on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, he will become the youngest ever to have achieved the feat. </p>.<p>The Bihar youngster, who only recently turned a teen, made his first class debut on January 5, 2024, <a href="https://www.espncricinfo.com/cricketers/vaibhav-suryavanshi-1408688/matches" rel="nofollow">according</a> to <em>ESPNCricinfo, </em>where he scored 31 runs in his 2 innings. By doing so, he became the second youngest cricketer to play in the Ranji Trophy for Bihar, the youngest in the modern era and the fourth youngest overall. </p>.<p>He has accumulated 100 runs in 5 matches (10 innings) so far for Bihar, with his highest score being 41. </p>.<p>More impressive are his exploits in the recent U-19 test matches vs Australia, where he smashed a 58 ball century, the fastest for an India U19 player, before being run out for 104 in the first innings of the first test, which helped set the platform for India U-19's eventual victory. </p>.<p>However, there are a few disputes about his age, since he had said in an <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sFIBWZlUijA" rel="nofollow">interview</a> to <em>BNN News Benipatti </em>in 2023, that he would turn 14 on September 27, 2023, which would make him a 1 year and half older than he is officially noted to be.</p>.<p>While he has played very few matches at the highest level to judge him properly, there are indications of a great talent blooming soon. Who knows, perhaps a franchise might bag him and turn it into a story similar to Kohli and RCB.</p>.<p>Suryavanshi has been given a base price of Rs 30 lakh, and will be seen in Set 68, with his List Serial Number being 491.</p>