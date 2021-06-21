WTC Final: Day 4 play abandoned due to persistent rain

WTC Final: Day 4 play abandoned due to persistent rain, ICC says

The match, which was scheduled to start at 2:30 pm was initially delayed due to heavy rain in the coastal English city

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 21 2021, 19:49 ist
  • updated: Jun 21 2021, 19:49 ist
A general view of the Aegis Bowl in Southampton as play on Day 4 of the World Test Championship final is abandoned due to persistent rains. Credit: Reuters Photo

With rains persisting in Southampton, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced that play on Day 4 of the World Test Championship has been abandoned.

The match, which was scheduled to start at 2:30 pm was initially delayed due to heavy rain in the coastal English city.

On Sunday, New Zealand scored 101 for the loss of two wickets, with Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor on the crease. Opener Devon Conway had scored a half-century.

India had posted a first innings total of 217.

More to follow...

India
New Zealand
sports
Cricket
World Test Championship Final
World Test Championship

