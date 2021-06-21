WTC Final: Day 4 play abandoned due to persistent rain, ICC says

With rains persisting in Southampton, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced that play on Day 4 of the World Test Championship has been abandoned.
The match, which was scheduled to start at 2:30 pm was initially delayed due to heavy rain in the coastal English city.
Day four of the #WTC21 Final has been abandoned due to persistent rain ⛈️#INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/QvKvzQCphG
— ICC (@ICC) June 21, 2021
On Sunday, New Zealand scored 101 for the loss of two wickets, with Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor on the crease. Opener Devon Conway had scored a half-century.
India had posted a first innings total of 217.
More to follow...
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Over 3,000 people perform Yoga at iconic Times Square
Being a musician blessing in itself: Ayaan Ali Bangash
DH Toon | 'Ban aerial photography first'
Go green with green bonds
US, French astronauts make ISS spacewalk
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - June 21, 2021
Monkey 'rides' in Delhi Metro train, video goes viral