You don't need flashy high-profile coaches to succeed in Ranji Trophy, says Rahane

Mumbai: Ajinkya Rahane has always loved staying under the radar even when he was a highly successful India captain and that possibly explains his affinity for Mumbai's head coach Omkar Salvi, who seems to be cut from the same cloth.
As Mumbai play their 48th Ranji Trophy final, the veteran of 80 plus Tests lavished praise on team's head coach, stating that coaches who aren't 'flashy' or 'high profile' can be equally adept in their jobs.
In fact, Vidarbha was guided by Usman Ghani, another name that would escape popular attention.
'It shows that you don't need high profile or you don't need flashy coaches to be around the team,' Rahane told media here on the eve of the big final.
'I mean, you can still be under the radar, stay low profile and yet get the best out of each and every player and Omkar has done that really well. He has that experience,' the 35-year-old said.
'He (Salvi) was with Mumbai team before, but in a different role (bowling coach). But now as a head coach, the journey started from May end or June last year and the work which he has done with every player, (the) amount of attention which he has given to each and every player has been amazing,' Rahane couldn't stop praising.
Rahane has felt that a low profile coaches in India's domestic circuit give freedom and importance to players.
'Also with (the) Vidarbha coach, he's also very low profile. It’s good to have low profile coaches. They give importance to players. They give freedom to the players,' Rahane said.
'It's a good sign for indian cricket coaches. Even low profile coaches can do the job for their team,' said Rahane.
Lower-order performance impresses skipper
Rahane said he is pleased with the way Mumbai's Nos 9, 10 and 11 have chipped in with crucial knocks with the bat but added that this is 'only the beginning'.
The likes of Shams Mulani, Tushar Deshpande, Tanush Kotian and Mohit Avasthi have all used long handle to good effect.
'That's a big confidence, that's what you want as a captain, (that) everyone is able to bat and it's really good for their individual careers,' Rahane said.
He believes in giving freedom to players to express themselves.
'I want to see many players coming from Mumbai and representing India. As a captain, my role is to give them freedom, clarity and understanding their game, what potential they have,' he said.
'It is very easy to being a captain, thinking about your own self and thinking about your own game plan. But for me, it's all about how can I get best from each and every individual.'
“The potential which we have in our team is amazing. But it is just a beginning and I don't want them to take it lightly,” Rahane said.