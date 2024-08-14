Yuzvendra Chahal to play for Northamptonshire in One-Day Cup and County matches

London: India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has joined Northamptonshire for their last fixture in the One-Day Cup and remaining five matches in the County Championship Division Two, the club announced on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old Chahal has so far played 72 ODIs and 80 T20Is for India with 217 wickets across both formats to show for his efforts.

Northamptonshire said on their website that the 34-year-old Indian spinner, who was a part of the country’s victorious campaign in the T20 World Cup, will link up with the squad on Wednesday ahead of their trip to Canterbury to play against Kent.