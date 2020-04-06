Cricketers with big hearts

During tough times, inspiring stories act as soothing balm for people. Sportspersons are inevitably seen as role models. When faced with an adversity as big as a pandemic, one expects high-profile celebrities to lend their support to the needy.

As India continues its fight against the deadly coronavirus, world-famous athletes across different disciplines have offered their help. The big stars staying united for a cause has got the attention they deserve.

At the same time, stories of low-profile athletes being change-makers need to be told as well. Three cricketers, known for their brilliant record in domestic circuit, have shown their humane side to tackle the current crisis.

To many slum-dwellers of Jharia in Dhanbad, Shahbaz Nadeem has turned out to be a saviour. The Jharkhand veteran has so far fed 300 families and aims to help more in the coming week.

“I grew up in Dhanbad and I knew the localities that required support,” Nadeem tells DH. “I have distributed kits that involve vegetables, flour and sugar to these people from slum. My in-laws coordinated with the local authorities to make this happen,” he says.

The left-arm spinner, who made his India debut in the Ranchi Test match against South Africa last year, is keen on extending his help to the people of Kolkata, the city he now resides in.

“I now live in Kolkata. I have spoken to my driver and made arrangements for food for at least 100 families near my locality,” says Shahbaz, owner of 443 first-class wickets from 117 games.

Ishan Porel, whose terrific effort of seven wickets for the match helped Bengal upset Karnataka in the Ranji Trophy semifinal, is making his parents proud. Living in the suburbs of Kolkata, the 21-year-old paceman is doing his bit for the cause.

Porel, who donated Rs 50000 for the relief funds, has made arrangements to feed 400 under-privileged people in Chandan Nagar. “With the help of the local councilor, I got a list of people in need of basic food items. We will be giving rice, onions, pulses, potatoes and salt to at least 400 people,” he says.

“I don’t earn in crores but I want to help people. I come from a middle-class family that’s financially stable. But I have seen hardships when I was growing up and my parents always wanted me to be there for the needy when I start earning,” he says.

Sheldon Jackson, fresh from winning his maiden Ranji Trophy triumph, says he was always interested in philanthropy. In Bhavnagar, the Saurashtra batting mainstay has provided financial help and food for the poor.

“I don’t want to stop at one attempt," he says. "This will be a continuous process. I am also helping stray animals. They need equal attention in such times. I look for opportunities to serve the society. During festivals or on my birthdays, I have visited orphanages and old age homes and provided help,” says Jackson, who has 5634 runs from 76 first-class matches, with 19 centuries.