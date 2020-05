The gutsy girl from Bihar, Jyoti Kumari, who brought her ailing father from Gurugram to Darbhanga, pedalling over 1200 kms, is likely to get the tag of health ambassador. An indication in this regard was given by Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Ashwini Choubey. “Jyoti’s courage and determination is exemplary. The Health Ministry may consider her making its brand ambassador,” said Choubey.

