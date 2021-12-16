DH Toon | Virat Kohli is 'hogging all the headlines'

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Dec 16 2021, 08:23 ist
  • updated: Dec 16 2021, 08:23 ist

The discord between BCCI and Virat Kohli came out in the open with India's Test skipper openly contradicting BCCI president Sourav Ganguly's claims that the BCCI had asked him to reconsider quitting T20 leadership.

In pre-departure press conference ahead of the South Africa tour, Kohli held back no punches as he answered each question with admirable equanimity and absolute clarity.

