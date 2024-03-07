Anwar, Jeakson return as Stimac names 35 probables for India's FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Afghanistan

New Delhi: Central defender Anwar Ali and defensive midfielder Jeakson Singh, who were left out of India's Asian Cup squad due to injuries, were on Thursday named among 35 probables for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying round 2 matches against Afghanistan later this month.

India play the away match against Afghanistan on March 21 in Abha, Saudi Arabia, while their home game will be held in Guwahati on March 26.

Home matches of Afghanistan are being held outside the war-torn country.

Mohun Bagan Super Giants player, Ali was out of action for a considerable period of time last year due to an ankle injury that also saw him miss the Asian Cup in January this year. He also suffered a minute injury in an ISL match early last month.