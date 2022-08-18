UK billionaire Ratcliffe interested in buying Man Utd

British billionaire Ratcliffe interested in buying Manchester United

Radcliffe recently tried to buy Chelsea, with his late offer being rejected as Todd Boehly was successful in taking over from Roman Abramovich

IANS
IANS, London,
  • Aug 18 2022, 10:20 ist
  • updated: Aug 18 2022, 10:20 ist

British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe would be interested in buying Manchester United if the Premier League club was for sale.

Ratcliffe, who owns the chemical conglomerate Ineos and is a United fan, was unsuccessful in his bid to buy Chelsea in May and has now turned his attention to the Red Devils, the PA news agency understands.

The news comes after a report in Bloomberg said the Glazer family, who have owned the club since 2005, are contemplating selling a minority stake in the club.

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo blasts 'lies' over future at Manchester United

Radcliffe recently tried to buy Chelsea, with his late offer being rejected as Todd Boehly was successful in taking over from Roman Abramovich, reports DPA.

A spokesperson for Ineos said the company would be interested in purchasing a smaller stake with a view to eventually buying the club.

"If something like this was possible, we would be interested in talking with a view to long-term ownership," an Ineos spokesperson said in the Times.

"This is not about the money that has been spent or not spent. Jim is looking at what can be done now and, knowing how important the club is to the city, it feels like the time is right for a reset."

Ineos is interested in growing its sporting portfolio as it already owns French Ligue 1 side Nice and Swiss team FC Lausanne-Sport.

It also sponsors the cycling team Ineos Grenadiers, which was formerly Team Sky.

The Glazers are hugely unpopular with United fans, who are unhappy at the club's ownership model and declining performances on the pitch, having not won a Premier League title in nine years.

The supporters regularly protest against them. Manchester United did not comment on the story.

It comes on the same day that Elon Musk joked about buying the club.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News
FOOTBALL
Jim Ratcliffe
Manchester United
English Premier League

What's Brewing

Swiss artist sculpts amazing castle on dried river bank

Swiss artist sculpts amazing castle on dried river bank

DH Toon | Bilkis Bano's rapists walk free

DH Toon | Bilkis Bano's rapists walk free

Woman in Saudi gets 34 years of jail over Twitter use

Woman in Saudi gets 34 years of jail over Twitter use

Now, taste local flavours as vendors return on trains

Now, taste local flavours as vendors return on trains

UK scholar's archive for Arunachal tribe’s folktales

UK scholar's archive for Arunachal tribe’s folktales

 