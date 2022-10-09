Casillas claims his Twitter account was hacked

Casillas claims his Twitter account was hacked after 'I'm gay' tweet

The messages on Casillas' Twitter feed drew sharp criticism from Joshua Cavallo, an Australian footballer who is openly gay

AFP
AFP, Madrid,
  • Oct 09 2022, 22:31 ist
  • updated: Oct 09 2022, 22:31 ist
Iker Casillas. Credit: AFP Photo

Spain's World Cup-winning goalkeeper Iker Casillas said Sunday his Twitter feed was hacked after a tweet from his account had claimed he was coming out as gay.

Casillas, 41, who made 725 appearances for Real Madrid and won the 2010 World Cup, had apparently tweeted: "I hope you respect me: I'm gay."

That was followed by a reply from his former Spain teammate Carles Puyol, who tweeted: "It's time to tell our story, Iker" followed by a kissing emoji.

Casillas later tweeted: "Account hacked. Luckily everything in order. Apologies to all my followers. And of course more apologies to the LGBT community."

The messages on Casillas' Twitter feed drew sharp criticism from Joshua Cavallo, an Australian footballer who is openly gay.

Cavallo tweeted: "@IkerCasillas and @Carles5puyol joking and making fun out of coming out in football is disappointing. It's a difficult journey that any LGBTQ+ ppl have to go through.

"To see my role models and legends of the game make fun out of coming out and my community is beyond disrespectful."

Casillas's high-profile relationship with TV sports reporter Sara Carbonero, who he famously kissed live on air after Spain won the World Cup in South Africa, ended last year. The couple have two sons.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Iker Casillas
spain
Football
Sports News
lgbtq+

What's Brewing

Radio to help improve immunisation in Northeast

Radio to help improve immunisation in Northeast

US Sikh family murder suspect jailed in past

US Sikh family murder suspect jailed in past

Manipur village tries to keep salt cake culture alive

Manipur village tries to keep salt cake culture alive

Minecraft star Dream meets fans for first time

Minecraft star Dream meets fans for first time

 