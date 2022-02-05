Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel tests positive for Covid

Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel has tested positive for Covid-19, the Premier League club announced on Saturday, hours before their FA Cup fourth round match against Plymouth Argyle.
Tuchel will go into self isolation and the club said he would most likely join up with the team in Abu Dhabi next week for the Club World Cup.
Watch latest videos by DH here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
UP: Lakhs bathe in Ganga, at Sangam on Basant Panchami
Demand spikes for Uttarakhand cap PM Modi wore on R-Day
Whackyverse | Nirmala Sitharaman's 'Amrit Kaal'
DH Toon | Of 2 Rahuls, one doesn't speak in Parliament
Indian journalists, brought to you in film, web series
Living with leopards in Mumbai's Aarey
Bengaluru's century-old Sanskrit college
Nostalgia set in stone