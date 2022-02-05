Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel tests positive for Covid

Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel tests positive for Covid

Tuchel will go into self isolation and the club said he would most likely join up with the team in Abu Dhabi

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Feb 05 2022, 17:03 ist
  • updated: Feb 05 2022, 17:13 ist
Thomas Tuchel. Credit: AFP file photo

Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel has tested positive for Covid-19, the Premier League club announced on Saturday, hours before their FA Cup fourth round match against Plymouth Argyle.

Tuchel will go into self isolation and the club said he would most likely join up with the team in Abu Dhabi next week for the Club World Cup.

