City's De Bruyne 'honoured' to be named Belgium skipper

City's De Bruyne 'honoured' to be named Belgium skipper

Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and Chelsea attacker Romelu Lukaku will be De Bruyne's vice-captains

AFP
AFP, Tubize,
  • Mar 22 2023, 07:41 ist
  • updated: Mar 22 2023, 07:42 ist
Kevin De Bruyne. Credit: Reuters Photo

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne said on Tuesday he was "honoured" to be named Belgium captain following Eden Hazard's retirement from international football.

The Red Devils coach Domenico Tedesco chose playmaker De Bruyne for the position after Real Madrid's Hazard, who turned 32 in January, ended his Belgium career following last year's World Cup.

Tedesco, who took over from Roberto Martinez after the tournament, has called up 19-year-olds Zeno Debast and Romeo Lavia to what was an ageing squad.

"It's an honour for me to be named and represent the country in this way," De Bruyne told RTL-TVI television.

"I'm almost 32. I've never considered international retirement. I think I can still bring something to the table and help the youngsters," he added.

Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and Chelsea attacker Romelu Lukaku will be De Bruyne's vice-captains.

De Bruyne was one of the players criticised after The Red Devils were knocked out in the group stage in Qatar.

De Bruyne has played 97 games for Belgium scoring 25 goals and will make his debut as skipper in Sweden on Friday in a Euro 2024 qualifier.

They will also face Austria, Azerbaijan and Estonia in the campaign for the tournament held in Germany next summer.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News
Football
Belgium
Kevin De Bruyne

Related videos

What's Brewing

10% Indians affected by chronic kidney disease

10% Indians affected by chronic kidney disease

Ugadi rush: Flower markets bloom amid festive fervour

Ugadi rush: Flower markets bloom amid festive fervour

Ingredients for life on Earth likely came from space

Ingredients for life on Earth likely came from space

Kerala farmers’ many tricks to save crops

Kerala farmers’ many tricks to save crops

No freedom on the horizon for Bangkok's 'mall gorilla'

No freedom on the horizon for Bangkok's 'mall gorilla'

Global Indian restaurants to serve more millet foods

Global Indian restaurants to serve more millet foods

Long Covid linked with risk of 'face blindness': Study

Long Covid linked with risk of 'face blindness': Study

As population booms, where are India's working women?

As population booms, where are India's working women?

A 'disturbing' find on remote island: plastic rocks

A 'disturbing' find on remote island: plastic rocks

 