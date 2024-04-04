CONCACAF Champions Cup: Monterrey edge Lionel Messi-less Miami

Inter Miami, playing without Lionel Messi, went a man down and then finished a goal down after the first leg of a CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal series on Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

After getting an 89th-minute winner from Jorge Rodriguez, Monterrey take a 2-1 lead into the second and final leg of the total-goal series on April 10 in Guadalupe, Mexico.

Messi was ruled out pregame due to a hamstring injury that has sidelined him since mid-March.