Copa America 2024 | CONMEBOL opens investigation into Colombia v Uruguay brawl

CONMEBOL has opened an investigation after Uruguay players clashed with Colombian fans at the end of their Copa America semi-final match on Wednesday, the South American soccer governing body said.

After Colombia sealed a 1-0 victory in Charlotte, North Carolina, videos on social media showed what appeared to be Uruguay players climbing into the stands and exchanging blows with opposition fans.

Uruguay's Darwin Nunez and Ronald Araujo were among the players at the forefront of the melee. Captain Jose Maria Gimenez said the players were trying to defend their families.