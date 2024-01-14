De Bruyne inspires Man City to late comeback win at Newcastle

Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne inspired a late comeback 3-2 victory for his side at Newcastle United on Saturday in his first Premier League action since the opening day of the season.

The Belgian midfielder has been missing since August because of a hamstring injury but came off the bench in the 69th minute with City trailing 2-1 to spark a remarkable turnaround.

De Bruyne equalised with a trademark silky finish five minutes after replacing Bernardo Silva and played the perfect pass in stoppage time for fellow substitute Oscar Bobb to secure the three points with his first Premier League goal.

City's players celebrated loudly at the final whistle as the victory took them up to second place, two points behind Liverpool with both sides having played 20 games.

Manager Pep Guardiola boasts an embarrassment of riches in City's squad but the 32-year-old De Bruyne proved yet again that he is simply irreplaceable and his return could not have come at a better time.