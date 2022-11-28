FIFA WC: Late Casemiro strike sends Brazil into last 16

FIFA World Cup: Late Casemiro strike sends Brazil into last 16

The absence of injured striker Neymar had hung like a shadow over a shoddy Brazil

Brazil's midfielder #05 Casemiro (L) celebrates with Brazil's forward #20 Vinicius Junior after he scored his team's first goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Credit: AFP Photo

Midfielder Casemiro showed his misfiring strikers how to finish on Monday when he lashed in an unstoppable late shot to give Brazil a 1-0 win over Switzerland that sent them into the World Cup knockout stage with a game to spare.

A largely featureless game had been meandering towards a goalless draw when Casemiro struck seven minutes from time to take Brazil to six points at the top of Group G.

Also Read | Ghana hold off South Korea in five-goal thriller

The absence of injured striker Neymar had hung like a shadow over a shoddy Brazil, with only a disallowed goal by Vinicius Jr bringing their huge support to life before the goal.

Brazil have six points, Switzerland three and Cameroon and Serbia, who drew 3-3 earlier on Monday, have one each - with all three teams still in the hunt to progress.

