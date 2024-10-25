Home
Former Marseille, Morocco midfielder Abdelaziz Barrada dies aged 35

No official cause of death has been announced for the France-born player who earned 26 caps for Morocco and was part of the side that reached the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations final in 2011.
Reuters
Last Updated : 25 October 2024, 08:26 IST

Published 25 October 2024, 08:26 IST
