France midfielder Houssem Aouar out of squad with thigh injury

  • Nov 09 2020, 21:40 ist
France midfielder Houssem Aouar will miss his national team's upcoming matches because of a thigh injury.

France coach Didier Deschamps said Monday that Aouar, who picked up the injury on Sunday while playing for Lyon in the French league, won't be replaced.

France plays Finland in a friendly at the Stade de France on Wednesday before Nations League matches at Portugal and against Sweden at home.

Aouar was substituted in the second half of Lyon's 2-1 win over Saint-Etienne. He had been called up by Deschamps as a replacement for the injured Nabil Fekir.

