Germany captain Alexandra Popp out of Euro 2022 final with injury

Popp had initially been included in Martina Voss-Tecklenburg's starting line-up for the final at Wembley

AFP
AFP, Wembley,
  • Jul 31 2022, 22:15 ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2022, 22:18 ist
Alexandra Popp. Credit: Reuters Photo

Germany suffered a huge blow just moments before Sunday's Euro 2022 final against England as captain and top goalscorer Alexandra Popp was ruled out by an injury in the warm-up.

The Wolfsburg striker had scored six goals in five games on route to the final to match the all-time record for goals in a single women's European Championship.

"Alex Popp has suffered muscular problems in the warm-up," the German football federation tweeted. "Lea Schueller replaces her in the starting XI."

Popp had initially been included in Martina Voss-Tecklenburg's starting line-up for the final at Wembley.

However, the 31-year-old's injury curse with the European Championship struck again after missing Euro 2013 and 2017.

