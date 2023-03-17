If we don't win, all we did will be forgotten: Chhetri

With the title just a step away, Bengaluru FC skipper Sunil Chhetri stressed that nothing less than a win on Saturday will give their season closure.

BFC has been the toast of the league with their 10-game winning run taking them from the bottom three into the ISL final against ATK Mohun Bagan.

“No one remembers the one who loses. We lost to Chennaiyin (in the final). If we don't win then all we did will be forgotten. So we will try to win and aspire to become champions,” said the skipper on the day before the final.

It is an opinion reiterated by coach Simon Grayson. “We will respect the opponents but they will know we have some good players as well. It's about who performs, and a bit of luck as well. Have no regrets, that is what I tell players,” remarked the Englishman.

Meanwhile, it’s not been an easy season for Juan Ferrando. The Spaniard was brought in to win and play a more attractive brand of football and while he has been successful in spurts, it’s been far from an ideal season. A trophy will be a much-needed stamp of progress.

“There were a lot of difficult moments for the team (this season). ATK Mohun Bagan want to win the trophy,” he said. “It's important to control emotions. We trust in our plan and process. It's time to win.”

The hard decision

It’s been a tough season for Chhetri with the Indian captain spending a lot of time on the bench this season. While his performances have picked up and the skipper has made key contributions in the knockout games, the question remains whether the 38-year-old will get the nod to start the final.

“I’m not happy to be on the bench. He (the coach) knows it. (But) We both want to win. We had a chat that was simple and straight. It's nothing personal. He has been fair to everyone. I make sure I am positive when I’m on the bench and it translates to the others. I know the power I have on the bench. It is a bit difficult but you know you can be called up at any time,” he said.

It would have been easy for a player of Chhetri’s reputation to agitate but Grayson revealed that the professionalism of the Indian superstar has made his life easy.

“It's the hardest decision I had to make in my whole career. To take off (bench) someone of that quality and professionalism,” Grayson said. “I think it was the right decision. For how he has reacted, I have utmost respect (for Chhetri).”