Young becomes 6th Inter play to test Covid-19 positive

Inter Milan's Ashley Young becomes sixth Inter play to test positive for Covid-19

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Oct 11 2020, 20:12 ist
  • updated: Oct 11 2020, 20:12 ist
Inter Milan's Ashley Young

Inter Milan's Ashley Young has tested positive for Covid-19, the Serie A club said on Sunday, becoming the sixth member of their squad to be infected in the last week.

Inter said in a statement that the Englishman, who plays as a full back or winger, was in quarantine at home.

Midfielders Roberto Gagliardini and Radja Nainggolan also returned positive results from tests carried out at Inter's training ground this week.

Defenders Alessandro Bastoni and Milan Skriniar tested positive while with Italy under-21 and Slovakia senior squads, respectively.

Under Serie A rules, players who test positive have to quarantine for 14 days, which could leave Inter seriously depleted for their derby against AC Milan on Oct. 17.

Milan
Soccer
FOOTBALL
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Inter Milan

