ISL: Punjab FC dazzle past Chennaiyin FC with a second-half blitzkrieg, win 3-2

<p>New Delhi: Punjab FC picked up a sensational 3-2 come-from-behind victory over Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League, here on Thursday.</p>.<p>An exceptional second-half performance from Punjab FC saw them turn the tide in their favour after they trailed the entirety of the first-half due to Wilmar Jordan Gil's goal.</p>.<p>However, a brace from Luka Majcen within a space of two minutes and a goal from substitute Asmir Suljic saw them bag maximum points.</p>.<p>With this win, Punjab FC have propelled to the third spot, only a point below Mohun Bagan Super Giant despite playing a match less than the Mariners.</p>.<p>It was a middling start from both teams as they were unable to make good use of the possession at the centre.</p>.<p>However, both the backlines started the game well, holding their respective forts.</p>.<p>It all changed in the 25th minute when Khaiminthang Lhungdim made a darting run forward on the right flank and lost his marker.</p>.<p>The full-back completed the move with a brilliant cutback to find Ezequiel Vidal in the penalty area.</p>.<p>But the Argentine’s left-footed effort was thwarted by the Chennaiyin FC backline.</p>.Mumbai FC and Odisha FC share spoils in ISL.<p>The cutback from Lhungdim left the Chennaiyin defenders flat-footed, but Vidal's effort from his preferred left foot narrowed the angle and hence it was blocked.</p>.<p>But the visitors made him pay as they took the lead in the 30th minute courtesy of Wilmar Jordan Gil stepping up.</p>.<p>It was a move orchestrated by Lukas Brambilla, who delivered a sensational through ball which found Gil in space.</p>.<p>The Colombian made no mistake to slot it past Ravi Kumar to register his name in the scoresheet for three consecutive matches.</p>.<p>The Marina Machans nearly doubled their lead just before half-time when Ryan Edwards rose the highest to head it home from a corner.</p>.<p>Their celebrations were, however, short-lived as the referee cancelled it due to a foul during the corner.</p>.<p>Nevertheless, Punjab FC had a golden opportunity to equalise right at the stroke of halftime when Majcen scuffed his shot wide following Filip Mrzljak's excellent cross.</p>.<p>The Slovenian rectified his mistake right at the start of the second-half as he scored the equaliser in the 46th minute following a defence-splitting pass from Mrzljak.</p>.<p>With the momentum in their favour, Majcen handed Punjab FC the lead within a couple of minutes.</p>.<p>Mrzljak combined with Lhungdim on the right flank and the latter found space to play a cross which reached Majcen, who was completely unmarked in the box.</p>.<p>The Slovenian hammered it home to complete his brace whilst handing the lead to the hosts.</p>.<p>Chennaiyin FC threw bodies forward in search of goals and even had their fair share of chances but Owen Coyle's men only found a consolation when Gil completed his brace with the last kick of the game following a mistake from Ravi Kumar.</p>