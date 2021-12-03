Juve say prosecutors looking into terms of Ronaldo sale

Juventus say prosecutors looking into terms of Ronaldo sale

Italian finance police last week searched the offices of the Serie A club seeking documents relating to player trading between 2019 and 2021

Reuters
Reuters, Milan,
  Dec 03 2021
  • updated: Dec 03 2021, 15:33 ist
In August, Juventus reached an agreement to sell the Portuguese soccer star to Manchester United for €23 million. Credit: AFP File Photo

Italian prosecutors have ordered a new search of Juventus offices as part of an ongoing probe into the Serie A club as they are also examining the financial terms of the sale of player Cristiano Ronaldo, the company said late on Thursday.

Turin prosecutors said last week they were already looking into whether senior managers at Juventus gave false communications to investors and issued invoices for non-existent transactions.

The club reiterated it was fully collaborating with authorities on the matter.

Italian finance police last week searched the offices of the Serie A club seeking documents relating to player trading between 2019 and 2021. In August, Juventus reached an agreement to sell the Portuguese soccer star to Manchester United for €23 million, including €8 million linked to the achievement of specific performance objectives.

The deal generated a negative economic impact of €14 million on its results for the 2020/21 financial year, Juventus said at the time.

