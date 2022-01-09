Klopp cleared to return for FA Cup tie after Covid-19 absence

Klopp to return for FA Cup tie after Covid-19 absence

The German missed last week's Premier League match at Chelsea after testing positive and has been isolating all week

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will return to the dugout for the FA Cup third-round tie at home to Shrewsbury after recovering from Covid-19.

However, having ended his spell at home he joined up with the squad at the team hotel on Sunday morning and will undertake all usual match duties at Anfield in the afternoon.

The team he is in charge of is expected to feature a number of changes, including several youth team players, as a coronavirus outbreak this week forced a 48-hour shutdown of the first-team training facility at Kirkby.

