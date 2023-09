Liverpool equal points with Man City after 3-1 win at Wolves

Liverpool made it three in time added on, with Wolves' Hugo Bueno deflecting the ball into his own net from a shot by Harvey Elliott, sending the away fans into delirium.

The result put Liverpool top of the table for now on 13 points after five games, with Manchester City one point behind them and playing later on Saturday away at West Ham.

Wolves are 15th on three points.

Wolves rue missed chances

Liverpool's slow start on Saturday was due in part to the absence of stalwart defenders Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold through suspension and injury respectively.

Fresh back from international duty for Argentina, midfielder Alexis Mac Allister looked out of sorts, uncharacteristically misplacing passes and losing possession.

But the introduction of Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez, also back from World Cup qualifiers in South America, reinvigorated Liverpool for their second half onslaught.

Wolves were left to rue missed opportunities, none more so than when Neto again beat his man to dink a cross into Matheus Cunha who inexplicably chested the ball instead of stooping to head home from close range and extend his team's lead.

"The first half we dominated the game, and we come out with zero points," Neto said. "We have to continue to work and we have to grow up ... It's tough after that first half to concede three goals, it's really hard."