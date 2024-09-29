Liverpool goes top of Premier League with 2-1 win over hapless Wolves

Wolverhampton, England: Ibrahima Konate headed home his first ever Premier League goal and Mohamed Salah converted a penalty as Liverpool climbed to the top of the Premier League table with a 2-1 victory over struggling Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

Arne Slot's men have 15 points after six games, one more than both Manchester City and Arsenal, while Wolves are bottom with a single point.

Konate scored in first-half injury time after Diogo Jota beat his man down the left then served up a pinpoint cross that the 25-year-old centre back leapt to head home.

Wolves capitalised on some sloppy defending by Konate, however, to level in the 56th minute. The French centre back appeared to be leaving the ball to run out for a goal kick but Jorgen Strand Larsen kept it in, and Rayan Ait-Nouri scored from close range.

Yet Salah silenced the celebratory home crowd at Molineux five minutes later when Liverpool was awarded a penalty for Nelson Semedo's foul on Jota, Salah sending keeper Sam Johnstone the wrong way.

"I think a team like Liverpool has to be in the top four for sure; we keep pushing, we keep pushing, but it's really early," Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch told Sky Sports after another impressive display from the Dutch midfielder.