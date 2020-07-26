Man United and Chelsea get Champions League spots

Manchester United and Chelsea get Champions League spots, Bournemouth and Watford down

Manchester United's Jesse Lingard celebrates scoring their second goal with David de Gea and teammates, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease. Credit: Reuters

Manchester United and Chelsea secured places in the Champions League with wins on the final day of the Premier League season while Watford and Bournemouth were relegated along with bottom club Norwich City.

Aston Villa survived thanks to a 1-1 draw at West Ham United which moved them to 35 points, one more than Bournemouth, who go down despite a 3-1 win at Everton and Watford who lost 3-2 at Arsenal.

A penalty from Bruno Fernandes and late goal from Jesse Lingard gave United the three points with a 2-0 win at Leicester City, who missed out on the Champions League by finishing fifth.

Chelsea ended in fourth spot after a 2-0 home win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

