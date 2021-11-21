Messi scores first Ligue 1 goal as 10-man PSG beat Nantes

Messi scores 1st Ligue 1 goal as 10-man PSG beat Nantes

AFP
AFP, Paris,
  • Nov 21 2021, 01:01 ist
  • updated: Nov 21 2021, 01:01 ist
Paris Saint-Germain's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (L) celebrates with Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Kylian Mbappe after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Paris-Saint Germain (PSG) and FC Nantes at The Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris. Credit: AFP Photo

Lionel Messi struck his first goal in Ligue 1 on Saturday as Paris Saint-Germain overcame a red card for goalkeeper Keylor Navas to defeat Nantes 3-1.

Kylian Mbappe carried on his prolific goalscoring run with an early opener at the Parc des Princes, but Randal Kolo Muani equalised for Nantes in the second half after Navas was sent off.

A freak own goal by Dennis Appiah put PSG back in front with 10 minutes left before Messi wrapped up a 12th win in 14 league games this season ahead of next week's Champions League trip to Manchester City.

Mauricio Pochettino's side increased their lead over Lens at the top to 13 points.

