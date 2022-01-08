ISL: Mohun Bagan match postponed after player Covid +ve

Mohun Bagan, Odisha FC's ISL match postponed after player tests Covid positive

The ISL is being held behind closed doors, across three stadiums in Goa owing to the pandemic

PTI
PTI, Margao,
  • Jan 08 2022, 17:06 ist
  • updated: Jan 08 2022, 17:06 ist
A player from the Kolkata-based team tested positive for Covid-19. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Indian Super League (ISL) match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC, scheduled for Saturday evening, has been postponed by the organisers after a player from the Kolkata-based team tested positive for Covid-19.

The match was to be held at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda.

"Hero Indian Super League (ISL) has decided to postpone Match No. 53 between ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC scheduled to be played today, Saturday, January 8, 2022, at PJN Stadium in Fatorda.

"The decision has been taken in consultation with the League's medical team after an ATK Mohun Bagan player tested positive for Covid-19," the ISL said in a statement.

The league will look to reschedule the fixture to a later date, it said.

The ISL will work closely with the medical experts to monitor and ensure the safety of all the players and support staff in the squad and others involved.

The ISL is being held behind closed doors, across three stadiums in Goa owing to the pandemic.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

ISL
Indian Super League
ATK Mohun Bagan
Odisha FC
FOOTBALL
Sports News

What's Brewing

Ancient India is marking its entry into the NFT world

Ancient India is marking its entry into the NFT world

Five movies to watch on Yash's birthday

Five movies to watch on Yash's birthday

Why a comet’s head is green, but its tail is not

Why a comet’s head is green, but its tail is not

DH Toon | 'Thank god, there are enough voters in UP'

DH Toon | 'Thank god, there are enough voters in UP'

Curtains continue to come down on cinemas

Curtains continue to come down on cinemas

'It's not okay': Djokovic fiasco enrages Serbs

'It's not okay': Djokovic fiasco enrages Serbs

In Pics | Home quarantine rules across the world

In Pics | Home quarantine rules across the world

'My name is Kovid and I am not a virus'

'My name is Kovid and I am not a virus'

 