Nacho joins Saudi Pro League club Al-Qadsiah

Nacho will join his new club after Spain's Euro 2024 campaign.
Reuters
Last Updated : 27 June 2024, 16:35 IST
Spain defender Nacho became the latest big name in European soccer to move to the Saudi Pro League, joining newly-promoted Al-Qadsiah after a 23-year stay at Real Madrid.

Khobar-based Al-Qadsiah, who won the Saudi First Division League in 2023-24 to move up to the top flight, announced Nacho's signing on Thursday.

The 34-year-old joined Real in 2001 as a youth player and debuted for their first team in 2011. He won six Champions League titles at the Santiago Bernabeu as well as four LaLiga crowns and two Copa del Reys.

Nacho will join his new club after Spain's Euro 2024 campaign.

Published 27 June 2024, 16:35 IST
