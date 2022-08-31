Ronaldo will not leave Manchester United, says Ten Hag

Ronaldo will not be leaving Manchester United, says Ten Hag

Ronaldo has been pushing to leave United this summer to join a club playing in the Champions League

AP
AP, Manchester,
  • Aug 31 2022, 19:20 ist
  • updated: Aug 31 2022, 19:20 ist
Cristiano Ronaldo. Credit: IANS Photo

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reiterated Wednesday that Cristiano Ronaldo will not be leaving the team in the final days of the transfer window.

The uncertainty around Ronaldo's future at United only increased following the signing of another forward, Brazil international Antony, from Ajax on Tuesday.

When asked if Ronaldo remains part of his plans following the arrival of Antony, Ten Hag said: "(It is) clear, of course."

"We need quality players. You need more to cover all the games to keep the consistency going. That is what we strive for."

Ronaldo has been pushing to leave United this summer to join a club playing in the Champions League.

The transfer window closes late Thursday.

With Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka also set to complete a move to United, Ten Hag said more signings are unlikely in what has been a busy window for the 20-time English champions.

Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia, and Christian Eriksen have already joined United.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Cristiano Ronaldo
Sports News
Manchester United

What's Brewing

Satellite pics show scale of destruction in Pakistan

Satellite pics show scale of destruction in Pakistan

Hardik jumps to 5th spot on T20I all-rounder rankings

Hardik jumps to 5th spot on T20I all-rounder rankings

Chinese police rescue 150 cats headed for dinner tables

Chinese police rescue 150 cats headed for dinner tables

Rajasthan women at forefront of fight for water access

Rajasthan women at forefront of fight for water access

Webb telescope captures stunning Phantom Galaxy photo

Webb telescope captures stunning Phantom Galaxy photo

 