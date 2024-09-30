Slick Spurs romp to 3-0 win over 10-man Manchester United

Manchester, England: Tottenham Hotspur's Brennan Johnson, Dejan Kulusevski and Dominic Solanke got on the scoresheet in a 3-0 victory over 10-man Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday as the visitors ran roughshod over the bedraggled Old Trafford side.

Ange Postecoglou's Spurs climbed to eighth in the table on 10 points after six games, while beleaguered United, who saw captain Bruno Fernandes sent off in the 42nd minute for a high challenge on James Maddison, are 12th with seven points in a loss that will again raise questions about manager Erik ten Hag.

"I thought it was an outstanding performance," said Postecoglou. "We started the game well, scored a great goal and probably should have had two or three. The pressure then overwhelms them, and they get the red card. After that I thought we controlled the game well.

"Just an outstanding effort from all the lads."

Tottenham went ahead in the third minute when defender Micky van de Ven carried the ball over half the length of the pitch before playing a low centre across the six-yard box for the wide-open Johnson to tap in for his fourth goal in four games.

"Eleven v 11, or 11 v 10, we completely dominated the game," Johnson said. "We had a clear game plan, and we did exactly what we wanted to do."

Spurs continued to run circles around United on a nightmare evening for Dutchman Ten Hag in rainy Manchester.

"To concede a goal after two or three minutes like that, it did something to our belief," he said. "Totally unnecessary.