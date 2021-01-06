Two-time WC winner Alex Morgan tests Covid-19 positive

Two-time World Cup winner Alex Morgan tests positive for Covid-19

Morgan said on Tuesday she and her family tested positive for Covid-19 over the Christmas holiday and are all recovering well

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 06 2021, 09:43 ist
  • updated: Jan 06 2021, 09:58 ist
United States international Alex Morgan. Credit: Reuters File Photo

United States international and two-time World Cup winner Alex Morgan said on Tuesday she and her family tested positive for Covid-19 over the Christmas holiday and are all recovering well.

Morgan, who is married to former Major League Soccer player Servando Carrasco and gave birth to her first child last May, returned to the United States last month after a five-game spell with Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Women's Super League.

"Unfortunately, my family and I closed out 2020 learning that we had contracted Covid while in California over the holidays," Morgan said on Twitter. "We are all in good spirits and recovering well.

"After our isolation is completed, I will follow US Soccer's return to play guidelines to ensure my body is fully recovered and I can join my teammates back on the field soon. Be safe and happy new year."

The 31-year-old Morgan joined north London club Tottenham from Orlando Pride in a bid to regain match fitness following the birth of her child after the Covid-19 pandemic truncated the National Women’s Soccer League.

