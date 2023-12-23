West Ham leapfrog Man United with 2-0 win

The first half was low on quality and its best chance fell to Alejandro Garnacho in the 35th minute, but the winger lost his balance and shot straight at Alphonse Areola.

West Ham nearly scored immediately afterwards, with a dangerous cross from Bowen forcing Jonny Evans into a smart block as the first half ended with more urgency.

Bowen nearly opened the scoring shortly after the break with a good header from a James Ward-Prowse corner, but his attempt was well saved by Onana.

The winger finally broke the deadlock, however, with his 11th league goal of the season, taking Paqueta's dinked ball in his stride before Onana's save rebounded off the forward and into the net.

Paqueta then capitalised on Kobbie Mainoo's mistake in midfield to set up Kudus, who fired home past Onana to secure all three points for the hosts.

The defeat, United's eighth in the league, will pile further pressure on manager Erik ten Hag, who was taunted by the jubilant West Ham fans before the final whistle.