West Ham's Tomas Soucek scores first Premier League goal of 2021 in 1-0 win over Everton

Tomas Soucek scored the first English Premier League goal of 2021 as West Ham beat Everton 1-0.
Soucek struck for the visitors in the 86th minute to end Everton's streak of four league wins on Friday.
The Toffees remained on 29 points with West Ham 10th on 26. Leader Liverpool has 33 points.
With no fans allowed due to coronavirus restrictions, West Ham's David Moyes registered his first win at Goodison Park as an opposition manager.
The Scot had lost all four previous appearances by an aggregate of 12-1 on a ground where he had success until leaving Everton for Manchester United in 2013.
Having done their primary job of not conceding, the Hammers benefited from some good fortune when Aaron Cresswell's mis-hit shot deflected off Yerry Mina and into the path of Soucek, who could not miss.
The game got off to an inauspicious start for West Ham when goalkeeper Lucasz Fabianski was injured in the warmup and had to be replaced by Darren Rudolph before kickoff.
Meteor showers in 2021 that will light up night skies
Once a model, California now struggles to tame Covid-19
DH Toon | Hindus can never be anti-India, says Bhagwat
Can tech drive Bengaluru's waste management woes?
Alarm over microplastic in the womb
When pop star Tony Brent visited conservative Bangalore
CCMB to test efficacy of Ayurveda in fighting Covid
Protesting farmers greet 2021 with bonfires & 'kheer'
'Red ant chutney' a possible treatment for Covid-19?
Deepika deletes her social media posts, here's why