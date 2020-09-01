Zlatan Ibrahimovic signs one-season deal with AC Milan

Zlatan Ibrahimovic signs one-season deal with AC Milan

Milan's Swedish forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic poses with his new jersey. Credit: AFP Photo

AC Milan is hoping a full season from Zlatan Ibrahimović will result in a return to the Champions League after a seven-year absence.

Seven-time European champion Milan announced on Monday that the 38-year-old Ibrahimović signed a one-season contract.

The deal is reportedly worth seven million euros ($8.3 million).

Ibrahimović began his second stint with Milan in January on a six-month contract and helped turn the Rossoneri's season around with 10 goals in 18 Serie A matches.

Milan finished sixth in the Italian league this month and earned a Europa League spot.

Serie A opens on September 19, although Ibrahimović could make his season debut two days earlier when Milan visits Shamrock Rovers of Ireland in the Europa League's second qualifying round.

