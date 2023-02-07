Former Chelsea forward Atsu rescued after Turkey quake

Former Chelsea forward Atsu rescued after Turkey earthquake

tsu, who plays for Hatayspor, was reported missing in Turkey's Hatay province following the 7.8 magnitude quake

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Feb 07 2023, 16:53 ist
  • updated: Feb 07 2023, 16:53 ist
Christian Atsu. Credit: Reuters Photo

Ghana international winger Christian Atsu has been found alive after being buried under rubble in the earthquake that hit Turkey, the vice president of his club Hatayspor told media on Tuesday.

Atsu, who plays for Hatayspor, was reported missing in Turkey's Hatay province following the 7.8 magnitude quake that brought down thousands of buildings, killing some 5,000 people, in several Turkish and Syrian cities on Monday.

Track live updates of Turkey-Syria Earthquake here

"Christian Atsu was pulled out injured. Our sporting director, Taner Savut, is unfortunately still under the rubble," club vice president Mustafa Ozat told Radyo Gol.

Atsu, 31, played in the Premier League for Newcastle United and Everton, on loan from Chelsea, and joined Hatayspor in September. He was last selected to play for Ghana in 2019, but has not officially retired from international football.

Ozat told BeIN Sports on Monday several players and officials had been rescued from the rubble.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Chelsea
Turkey-Syria Earthquake
World news
Football

What's Brewing

Exhibition of Vermeer paintings to open in Amsterdam

Exhibition of Vermeer paintings to open in Amsterdam

How Manchester City came to face Premier League charges

How Manchester City came to face Premier League charges

Turkey quake: Why structures fell in 'pancake mode'

Turkey quake: Why structures fell in 'pancake mode'

Have a firm idea about films I want to do: Rahul Khanna

Have a firm idea about films I want to do: Rahul Khanna

Here’s how to help victims of the earthquake

Here’s how to help victims of the earthquake

Bengaluru hotel rooms sold out in busy February

Bengaluru hotel rooms sold out in busy February

 