Former Uruguay striker Diego Forlan swings and misses as tennis debut ends in defeat

The 45-year-old Forlan buckled under the pressure as the duo were outplayed by the dynamic Bolivian pair, managing just 27 points in the 47-minute match.
Reuters
Last Updated : 14 November 2024, 05:01 IST

Published 14 November 2024, 05:01 IST
