Australian Piastri takes F3 title in Mugello

AFP
AFP,
  • Sep 13 2020, 17:33 ist
  • updated: Sep 13 2020, 17:33 ist

Australian Oscar Piastri won the FIA Formula Three championship after the season-ending race at Italy's Mugello circuit on Sunday.

The 19-year-old Renault junior driver, the winner of two races with the Prema team, finished seventh to take the title by three points from Frenchman Theo Pourchaire.

Melbourne-born Piastri, who is managed by former F1 racer Mark Webber and tipped to be Australia's next grand Prix driver, had been level on points with teammate Logan Sargeant before Sunday's race but the American crashed out.

Formula Three is a rung below Formula Two, the feeder series for Formula One.

Renault
Formula One

