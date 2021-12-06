I tried to be as tough as I could out there: Hamilton 

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton won the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and drew level with Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen in the points standings with one race left in the 2021 season.

Verstappen finished second, while Hamilton’s teammate Valtteri Bottas finished third.

Hamilton and Bottas are on 369.5 points, while Bottas is on 218 and Sergio Perez is on 190.

Hamilton said: “I've been racing a long time but that was incredibly tough. I tried to be as sensible and as tough as I could be out there but also sensible with all my race experience over the years, just keeping the car on track and staying clean. It was difficult but we persevered as a team. We've had all sorts of things thrown at us in the second half of this season so I'm just really proud of everyone. I'm really grateful for the crowd we've had this weekend - it's nice to be here.



“We've done an amazing job with what we have this weekend, Valtteri did a great job to get big points for the team, this is for all the guys and girls back at the factory. It's been an amazing event! I felt very welcome here, the people have been lovely and the track is phenomenal to drive, very difficult physically and mentally, but you wouldn't want it any other way. So, on to the next one,” he added.



Verstappen said: “There was definitely a lot of action, a lot of things happened. I was told to give the position back, so I moved off the racing line and slowed down, Lewis just stayed behind me, I don’t understand why he didn’t pass. I don’t agree with the five-second penalty, but it is what it is and we’ll just move on. We didn’t have perfect pace in the race today, so that’s something to work on looking ahead to Abu Dhabi. We’re on equal points now heading into the final race, it’s going to be an exciting end to the season.”

Bottas said: “It wasn't an easy day, there were so many obstacles with the red flags and all the incidents, it made it a bit tricky. I just kept pushing, it was tough to overtake today but I finally got to P3 on the final straight. It was such a nice feeling to get the podium that way. Esteban (Ocon) drove great, he was difficult to pass but I hung in there for an exciting finish. Good for team points, and great that Lewis and Max are level on points, we have an incredible weekend ahead in Abu Dhabi.”