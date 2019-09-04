Injured F2 driver Correa moved to hospital in Britain

American-Ecuadorian Formula 2 racer Juan Manuel Correa is being moved to intensive care in Britain after being injured in an accident that killed French driver Anthoine Hubert at Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium last weekend.

The 20-year-old suffered a spinal injury and fractures to his legs in Saturday's horrific crash during the support race for the Belgian Formula One Grand Prix.

"Juan Manuel Correa will be transferred today (to) a specialised ICU located in the United Kingdom," a statement issued by his media team said on Tuesday.

"He will continue his recovery process in the care of a specialist team of physicians."

Correa, a development driver for the Alfa Romeo Formula One team and grandson of former Ecuadorian president Rodrigo Borja, underwent more than four hours of surgery in Liege after the accident. He remains in a stable condition.