It was just impossible in the conditions: Verstappen 

Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen won the Austrian Grand Prix without racing a lap as the race was rained out. The drivers were awarded half points.

“It was just impossible in these conditions but it is always good to win and the points are important but it is not how anyone wants to do it, especially on our 50th start with Honda,” he said.

“In hindsight, it was very important to get pole and although it’s a big shame not to do some proper racing laps, as I really love coming to this track, I thought maybe at 15:30 the conditions were a bit better than just now when we tried to re-start but the visibility was still very low and I understand why we couldn’t race. For me in the lead the visibility was a lot better, even with the Safety Car ahead, but the guys behind me couldn’t see a single thing and if someone went off at Eau Rouge and bounced back onto the track they could have been T-boned at high speed which we do not want.

“It was also extremely low grip and because it kept raining all afternoon it just didn’t improve. I think today the big credit goes to the fans around the track who stayed here the whole day in the rain, wind and cold. It must have been horrible to sit in those conditions so a big thanks goes to them and they should be the real winners from today. Now we have to keep on pushing and trying to regain the championship lead," he added.

Williams' driver George Russell finished second, while reigning world champion from Mercedes Lewis Hamilton finished third.

Hamilton leads the standings with 202.5 points, while Verstappen is on 199.5 points and McLaren’s Lando Norris is third with 113 points.

Russell said: "The conditions were incredibly difficult out there and even in second with only one car in front. Sometimes, I couldn’t even see Max (Verstappen) ahead. I’m really sorry for everyone at the track and those watching around the world that we couldn’t race but safety has to come first.



“It’s a strange feeling as I’ve never had a race finish like this in my career, but a podium is a podium and we will take it no matter what. We were rewarded for the amazing job we did as a team. Obviously, if the race had gone ahead, it would have been incredibly difficult for us to hold our position, but you’ve got to take it as it comes. It was only last race in Hungary that I scored my first points for Williams and here we are standing on the podium at the Belgian Grand Prix! It is a reward for all of the hard work everyone in the team has put in over these past three years,” he added.

Hamilton said: "I'm really disappointed for the fans. It's no one's fault, you can't control the weather, but the fans have been incredible. They were robbed of a race today, unfortunately.

“I love racing in the rain, but today was something else. You couldn't see the car ahead, there was aquaplaning, it was so, so tricky out there. It's a shame because of course I wanted to race and I love this track as well. I think it would have been a great race if it hadn't rained so hard, but unfortunately it just didn't stop," he added.