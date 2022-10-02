Red Bull's Perez wins Singapore Grand Prix

Red Bull's Perez wins Singapore Grand Prix, Verstappen seventh

Perez took the chequered flag 7.5 sec ahead of the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc

AFP
AFP, Singapore,
  Oct 02 2022, 21:28 ist
  • updated: Oct 02 2022, 21:28 ist
Sergio Perez. Credit: AFP Photo

Sergio Perez won a rain-affected Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday meaning his Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen, who finished seventh, must wait at least another week to retain his Formula One world championship.

Perez took the chequered flag 7.5sec ahead of the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc, whose teammate Carlos Sainz was third in the night race that started more than an hour late because of a storm.

