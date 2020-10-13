IPL 2020: The five surprises, new names that stand out

Halfway through the 2020 Indian Premier League, exiled to the United Arab Emirates because of the Covid-19 pandemic, it is already increasingly likely that a new name will go on the winner's trophy.

Here we take a look at five things that stood out in the first half of the world's richest cricket tournament including the upstart challenges from the Delhi Capitals and the Royal Challengers Bangalore:

The best start

In search of their first IPL title, India captain Virat Kohli has led Royal Challengers Bangalore to their best start to a campaign with five wins from seven games. King Kohli found form with a half-century in his team's win over Rajasthan on Oct. 3. Bottom of the table last year, Bangalore are now level with leaders Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals on 10 points. South African veteran AB de Villiers, who hit an explosive 73 in Monday's win over the Kolkata Knight Riders, has played a key role. Kohli hailed the South African as "superhuman".

Youngsters rule

Young Indian recruits including Bangalore opener Devdutt Padikkal and Kings XI Punjab spinner Ravi Bishnoi have been making a claim for national attention in the IPL. Kohli called the 20-year-old Padikkal a "serious talent" before the left-hander hit three half-centuries in seven games. Bishnoi, 20, has caught the eye with his leg spin for Kings XI Punjab and his eight wickets so far have included England's Eoin Morgan and Jonny Bairstow, and Australian star David Warner. The Kolkata Knight Riders pace duo of Shivam Mavi, 21, and Kamlesh Nagarkoti, 20, have also made their presence felt taking nine wickets between them.

CSK in a slump

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been one of IPL's most successful skippers, leading Chennai Super Kings to three titles. But Dhoni and the Super Kings are in a slump this year. The 39-year-old Dhoni, once known for finishing off games, has failed to fire in the middle overs for Chennai in five of their seven games and they are now in the unfamiliar position of seventh in the eight-team table. "IPL commentators are maintaining the fiction that the wicket of Dhoni is still a huge one," Wisden Almanack editor Lawrence Booth wrote on Twitter.

The ring of fire

A number of dropped catches by top fielders in this year's tournament have shocked many at the IPL. Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja are among the elite to have let routine catches go to ground. The problem venue has been Dubai's stadium that has a "ring of fire" circular lighting system instead of the regular tall towers of floodlights. According to players, the ball gets lost between the lights and the black night and the catch is misjudged by fielders. "The players are not used to playing under such lights, maybe the trajectory comes in the way," Dhoni said after one game at the venue.

What's that noise?

Known for its packed stadiums and raucous crowds, the IPL has been forced by Covid-19 into exile in empty stadiums in the UAE. As with European football leagues, organisers have turned to fake crowd chants and video recordings of cheerleaders to keep TV viewers happy. Social media has been divided over the canned noise but the tournament is still attracting viewers. The stadium was empty but a record 200 million people watched on screens at home as the Chennai Super Kings beat the reigning champions the Mumbai Indians in the opening game.